Much of New Orleans still without power morning after Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana

Hundreds of thousands are without power in Louisiana one day after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast with wind and rain.

After all of New Orleans lost power Sunday, many in the city and surrounding area were still in the dark as of Monday morning, according to electricity provider Entergy.

More than 857,000 customers in the region had no power as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the company said. More than 177,000 of the affected customers were in Orleans Parish, which has almost 400,000 residents, the Sun Herald reported.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said “power remains out.” About an hour later, an Entergy map showed it was back on in some parts of New Orleans, including sections of the French Quarter entertainment district.

Entergy didn’t immediately respond to requests for information Monday morning, and the city of New Orleans directed McClatchy News to the company’s website for updates. Officials have said it could take time to get power restored.

“It will likely take days to determine the extent of damage to our power grid and far longer to restore electrical transmission to the region,” Entergy Louisiana wrote Monday in a Facebook post.

Strong winds from Hurricane Ida caused eight of the Entergy’s transmission lines to fail, leaving customers in parts of six southeast Louisiana Parishes without power, NOLA.com reported.





“We don’t know these lines are damaged or destroyed, we know all eight are not operating,” said Philip Mays, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, according to the news outlet. “It’s certainly possible that it could be something that could be fixed relatively quickly.”

Hurricane Ida was a Category 4 storm when it first hit land late Sunday morning near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, roughly 100 miles south of New Orleans. At least one death has been linked to the hurricane.

About 10,000 linemen were ready to respond to outages, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards, WGNO reported.

