15-year-old waited for one train to pass, but a second killed her, Illinois cops say

A train struck and killed a 15-year-old girl in Galesburg, a Central Illinois town, police said. Google Maps screenshot

A 15-year-old girl was killed Wednesday when she was struck by a train after waiting for another one to pass, according to Illinois police.

Police in Galesburg responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a person struck by a train, according to a news release, and found a person identified as Katie Ackerson dead in a nearby drainage ditch.

Through its investigation, officers determined Ackerson walked around lowered railroad gates after a train passed, police said. When she walked onto the second set of tracks, another train that was passing struck her.

Police Chief Russell Idle said in a statement the department is “saddened by this horrific tragedy.”

“There are no words that can express the sympathy of this community to the parents and family of this young person who was taken from us way too soon,” Idle said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Galesburg is located about 50 miles northwest of the University of Illinois.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER