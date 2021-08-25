‘Hurtful’ Instagram posts of teens abusing Black doll under scrutiny, CA district says

The Salinas Unified High School District says disciplinary action has been taken in the case of a student Instagram account showing teens abusing a Black doll. Google Maps Street View

A now-removed Instagram profile that showed teens abusing a Black doll dubbed “Shaniqua” has sparked disciplinary action and an investigation at a California high school.

Videos and photos showed teens stomping on the baby doll, which had painted-on big lips and a facial tattoo, at a Salinas High School event Friday night, the Monterey Herald reported.

Other photos posted to the Instagram profile, which had 37 posts and more than 70 followers before being removed, had racist captions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The student who created the Instagram account has been disciplined, Salinas Unified High School District Superintendent Dan Burns told the Monterey Herald.

In a statement, the district said it began an investigation as soon as it became aware of the Instagram posts.

“The SUHSD does not condone this type of behavior and although the District has taken steps to support our African American students and staff, this recent incident demonstrates how much more support is needed,” the statement said.

Burns told the Monterey Herald that an additional third-party investigation has begun and that more students may face discipline. He did not specify what punishment they might face.

“Some of the things in those pictures and that was with that doll are stereotypes, direct stereotypes,” said Sunil Smith, who serves on a district advisory panel, told KION.

The Monterey County NAACP released a statement saying it was “saddened and outraged” by the incident and urging administrators to “send a strong message.”

“Racism has no place in our schools and community,” wrote Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo on Twitter. “What occurred in one of our schools was outright hurtful and we must take action to address it and ensure it doesn’t occur again.”

“Salinas is and must always be better than this!” Alejo wrote.