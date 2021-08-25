Machete-wielding woman tries to kidnap 6-year-old outside Oregon pizza shop, cops say

Police found an ax and machete on 37-year-old Elizabeth A. Zurcher-Wood on Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland after they arrested her. Zurcher-Wood pulled out a machete when a family tried to get away from her after she accused them of stealing her son. Portland Police Bureau

A 37-year-old woman with a machete is accused of attempting to kidnap a child and using racial slurs outside of a pizza shop in Oregon last week, police said.

A 6-year-old boy, his mom and a friend were standing in line for pizza in downtown Portland near Voodoo Doughnut when Elizabeth A. Zurcher-Wood walked toward them as she talked to herself, a probable cause affidavit stated.

Zurcher-Wood then accused the mom and her friend of kidnapping her child, the affidavit states.

As they tried to move away from her Zurcher-Wood lunged at the boy, tried to grab him and said she was going to take him back, according to a Portland Bureau Police news release and court documents.

The boy’s mother threw her pizza at Zurcher-Wood and told her to leave them alone, prompting Zurcher-Wood to pull out a machete and call the mom a racial slur, court documents show. Both women are Black.

“That’s my child, give me my kid back. I will kill you guys if you don’t give me the kid,” the mother recalled Zurcher-Wood saying as she swung around a machete, KOIN reported.

Zurcher-Wood then ran off and police said they arrested Zurcher-Wood a few blocks away. They found a machete and ax on her, according to the affidavit.

Zurcher-Wood was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and two counts of first-degree bias crime, better known as hate crime.

Her bail is set at $30,000.

