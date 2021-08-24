National

‘Sparking’ cell phone forces Alaska Airlines flight to evacuate at Sea-Tac, officials say

An Alaska Airlines flight had to be evacuated in Seattle after a passenger’s cellphone overheated and began to spark, airline officials said.
An overheated cellphone forced the evacuation of an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday, airline officials say.

Initial reports from Sea-Tac said a passenger’s cellphone had caught fire in the aircraft cabin of Flight 751 shortly after arriving from New Orleans on Monday evening. Airline officials said a phone simply overheated, however, and “began sparking.”

“The crew acted swiftly using fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “Crew members deployed the evacuation slides due to hazy conditions inside the cabin.”

The incident unfolded as the plane was awaiting a gate.

Two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the airline said. No other injuries were reported.

In all, there were 129 passengers and six crew members on board.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She also covers retail and consumer news. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
#ReadLocal

