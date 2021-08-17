Parrot screams for rescue after lightning sparks house fire, Oklahoma firefighters say

A parrot and a tortoise were rescued in an Oklahoma house fire. The parrot was camera shy, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. Oklahoma City Fire Department via Facebook

When a lighting strike struck an Oklahoma City home, a fire started in the attic and smoke quickly filled the house.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to the fire, where two occupants had made it out safely, according to a Facebook post by the department.

As firefighters were searching the home, they heard screaming coming from the back, the post says. Sure enough, it was a “large parrot” screaming for help — a parrot “who was more than happy” to see a rescue crew.

Along with the parrot, firefighters said they found a thankful tortoise who was “unable to holler” for a rescue.

Both the parrot and tortoise appear to be OK after the fire, officials said. Firefighter Aaron Dickson can be seen posing for a photo with the large tortoise, but the parrot was “camera shy.”

