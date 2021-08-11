Hawaii estate built for Sylvester Stallone can be yours – for $8.8 million. Take a look

Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor

A majestic home that was built on an island paradise for Rocky himself has hit the Kilauea real-estate market in Hawaii for $8.8 million.

The 3,638-square-foot estate, built in 1988 for actor Sylvester Stallone and his family, comes with plentiful views of the ocean and the Kilauea Lighthouse.

“He wanted a house with a sense of strength, and at the same time, he wanted it round and flowing and light,” Honolulu architect Jim Schmit told SF Gate regarding how the Academy Award winner wanted the home.

This wasn’t the only home Stallone had in Hawaii: He also owned a home on Kauai’s North Shore that he bought in 1990 and sold in 1998, Pacific Business News reported.

This particular home is a prize gem with tons of intriguing features.

“A rare, semi-circular driveway leads to gracious entry,” the listing on Hawai’i Life says. “Extended lanai, partially enclosed, with outdoor courtyard. Large, flat, manicured lot. Chef’s kitchen; double ovens, wine chill, new refrigerator, deep pantry space. Both downstairs en-suite bedrooms have full baths and access to beach lawn. Finely finished office with garden views. Wood fireplace in family room, open living room with sliding doors that open onto the oceanfront lanai.”

Stallone hit the fame jackpot after writing and playing the lead in the film “Rocky,” which spawned an entire franchise. He also created the character John Rambo in “First Blood,” which also set off another series. Recently, he added new chapters to the Rocky saga with “Creed” and “Creed 2”.

