‘Back away from the unicorn.’ Bear cubs play in California pool, video shows

A family of bears splashed around a pool in Sierra Madre, California, on July 9, 2021. Tiffany Kress and her husband filmed the animals behind glass. Screengrab from Storyful.

Bear cubs splattering around in a California pool were caught on video by a couple that provided entertaining play-by-play.

Tiffany Kress and her husband, Kevin, narrated as the bears played in and out of the pool throughout the eight-minute video filmed July 9 in Sierra Madre, California.

As one cub swam away from the other one who wanted to play, Kress can be heard saying “not touching you, not touching you.”

Once the cub tried to climb out of the water, Kress added “dang it, the upper body strength is not great,” followed by laughter.

Eventually a larger bear — presumably the mom — returned to the scene while the cubs continued to play in the pool.

When she stepped into the pool area, Kevin said “Oh no, this is happening.”

But the couple only appeared worried about their new inflatable unicorn float. “Back away from the unicorn,” Kress said. “Please don’t touch the unicorn. We just got that at Target.” Kevin added.

Toward the end of the video, all three bears ended up in the pool before finishing their swim and leaving — with the unicorn float intact.

Bear sightings aren’t uncommon in Sierra Madre, which is roughly 16 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The town is near Angeles National Forest.

“Since the Bobcat Fire of September 2020, bear sightings have become more frequent as wildlife had to flee,” Kress told Storyful.