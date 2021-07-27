Man climbs Six Flags roller coaster to give water to trapped riders. Now he’s banned

A man climbed the Wildcat roller coaster at Frontier City before being kicked out with his family. Frontier City website

A man has been banned from a Six Flags theme park in Oklahoma after he climbed a stuck roller coaster to give water to trapped riders.

The incident happened Saturday at the Frontier City theme park in Oklahoma City, where William Curry Scott took his niece and nephew visiting from Arizona along with his wife, Amanda Marie Scott, who wrote about the incident in a Facebook post.

Fifteen minutes after their arrival, they saw the Wildcat roller coaster stuck at the top of the first hill with guests trapped in the scorching heat, Amanda Marie Scott said.

Amanda Marie Scott said her husband bought $65 worth of water bottles to give to the riders “because he has such a big heart for others so much of the time.” When he found out Frontier City workers would not deliver the water, he decided to do it himself.

That’s when William Curry Scott, according to Frontier City, “scaled a safety fence, jumped onto the ride’s catwalk, and climbed the lift rail.” His actions were “unsafe and unwarranted,” the theme park said in a statement to McClatchy News.

He passed off the waters and was thanked, Amanda Marie Scott said, but fifteen minutes later park staff approached the family and told them to leave the park.

“We were literally escorted out of the park — all the way to our car — and banned from their parks for five years for Curry doing a selfless act to try and ease a little bit of suffering for these people that was not going to be done by the staff at the park,” Amanda Marie Scott said.

Frontier City said only William Curry Scott was banned from the park.

“Regardless of his intentions, our team had the situation under control and his actions put himself in danger, prompting our team to power the ride off and safely escort riders down,” the theme park said in a statement. “Guests who choose to ignore our rules and violate safety protocols are asked to immediately leave the park.”

The man told KOTV he does not regret his decision and will ”never” return to the park.

Amanda Marie Scott called it a “sad and very frustrating day.”