Hikers struck by lightning along trail in Grand Canyon National Park, officials say

Grand Canyon National Park gets an average of 25,000 lightning strikes a year. NPS Photo

Two hikers were found unconscious on a Grand Canyon National Park trail after lightning struck, park officials said. At least two others were injured.

The 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were hiking Tuesday during a monsoon storm.

“The male regained consciousness without intervention,” park officials said in a Wednesday news release. “CPR and advanced life-saving interventions were initiated on the female, and she regained a pulse.”

Because of the storm, the injured hikers couldn’t be flown to a nearby medical center. Instead, park officials took them to Flagstaff Medical Center.

The woman is in stable condition at a burn center, park officials said.

At least two other park tourists took themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic with injuries from the lightning strike, rangers said.

“This lightning strike is a reminder that monsoon season brings not only rain, but dangerous and potentially life-threatening lightning during thunderstorms,” park officials said. “Serious injuries and fatalities have occurred at Grand Canyon National Park as a result of lightning strikes.”

Lightning strikes the national park an average of 25,000 times each year, according to the National Park Service. It can strike two points 10 miles apart at the same time.

Monsoon storms can come quickly and without much notice. Last week, a 29-year-old tourist died when a flash flood from a monsoon swept through Arizona, park officials said. Multiple others were injured.

Hikers should always prepare a plan in case a storm comes and check the forecast before getting on a trail, according to the National Park Service.

Park officials offer these tips:

Be aware of where the nearest safe structure or vehicle is at all times.

Learn where emergency phones are on trails.

Listen for thunder and watch for lightning.

Take cover if a storm is approaching.

If “your hair stands on end,” a lighting strike is looming. Move away from the canyon edge.

If there’s no shelter around, spread out from others and look for lower ground.

Crouch on the balls of your feet with your heels touching and your head down.