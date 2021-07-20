National

‘Basement dungeon theater?’ House listed in Tennessee puzzles ‘Zillow Gone Wild’

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Sure, on the outside, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house listed in Brentwood, Tennessee, for $799,900 appears charmingly average enough to attract a new home buyer.

IMG_9264.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

But a potential buyer might want to take a closer look at all the photos.

IMG_9265.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

There’s a tiny little slice of the fictional world of “Westeros” nestled right in the basement.

IMG_9261.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

“Unique Brentwood home with a Game of Thrones theater room that is second to none!” the listing on Zillow says. Along with a very original basement area, the house also has “stunning wood finishes.”

But, really, all anyone cares about is that theater.

IMG_9268.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Fans of the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” were both confused, and delighted, by the listing, and didn’t hesitate with the jokes.

IMG_9269.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Business in the front, tourney in the back!” one person said.

IMG_9271.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“This couple def got married at Medieval Times,” said another.

IMG_9272.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Me to agent: ‘If at all possible, can you find me a nice house with a basement dungeon theater?’” commented one fan.

IMG_9273.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

Even though the popular HBO fantasy series ended in 2019, that didn’t stop people from throwing as many “GOT” lines as they could under the photos posted.

IMG_9274.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Why stop there?” said one fan. “It actually looks cool and not cheesy. You can’t go half way in creating Westeros. Finish it!”

IMG_9276.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“An offer is coming,” joked one person, playing on the famous line from the show: “Winter is coming.”

IMG_9277.jpg
Deck Screen grab from Zillow

“I spy a cosplay nerd that still lives in his mom’s attic,” said another.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service