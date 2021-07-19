Anti-sex beds? Not an actual thing at Olympics, a gymnast proves in video. ‘It’s fake!’

Athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages will be sleeping in these beds made from cardboard. ASSOCIATED PRESS

When word got around that athletes with lascivious cravings at the Tokyo Olympic Games would be met with unstable beds made of cardboard in the Olympic Village, those on Twitter went to work sharpening their comedic chops.

But is the news true?

Not according to Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who created a video that debunks the rumors of the so called “anti-sex” beds and blew up social media.

The video shows McClenghan, speaking to the camera about the beds before jumping up and down on his, thus proving its stability.

“In today’s episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds are meant to be ‘anti-sex,’ ” the gymnast says as he stands up on his bed. “They’re made of cardboard, yes, but apparently they’re meant to break at any sudden movements.”

McClenghan then starts to jump up and down on the bed. “It’s fake! Fake news!”

According to The International Olympic Committee’s playbook for athletes, officials said that athletes competing should “avoid physical contact” to prevent the spread of COVID-19, CNN reported.

Enter the bed news.

One athlete, Paul Chelimo, a runner for Team USA, stated on Twitter that the beds would only be able to hold a “single person to avoid situations beyond sports.”

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Rules were put into the place to help curb athletes’ appetites for sexual bed hopping, including handing out 150,000 condoms – but only after the games are over and done with.

“The distribution of condoms is not to use in the village,” Takashi Kitajima, the village general manager, said at a press conference, USA Today said.

ESPN reported at the 2012 Summer Games in Sydney Australia that physical activity didn’t stop when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“There’s a lot of sex going on,” soccer star Hope Solo said to ESPN at the time.

Even swimmer Ryan Lochte commented in 2012.

“I’d say it’s 70 percent to 75 percent of Olympians,” when Lochte was asked roughly how many athletes were getting down and dirty. “Hey, sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.”