3 arrested after homophobic attack on child was filmed for social media, GA cops say

Three people are facing charges in connection to an anti-gay attack on a 12-year-old Georgia boy that was filmed live on social media last month, according to police.

Atlanta authorities began investigating after being alerted to a video showing the boy repeatedly taunted and assaulted about his sexuality. The word “gay” also appeared to be shaved into the side of the boy’s head, video shows. (Warning: video contains strong language)

Police arrested a 19-year-old from Douglasville, a 35-year-old from Atlanta and an 18-year-old from Atlanta on child cruelty charges Friday, according to a news release posted online. The 18 year old was also charged with family violence battery. McClatchy News is not naming the individuals charged to protect the identity of the child.

All three were booked into the Fulton County Jail. Online records show the 19-year-old and 35-year-old remained behind bars as of Monday, and the 18-year-old was released Sunday after posting $50,000 bond.

“The behavior in this social media post was difficult to watch and is absolutely unacceptable,” police said in a statement. “We are appreciative of the number of people who flagged this case with us and for those who provided information on the location where it took place. Our investigators worked hard to identify those involved and to gather the evidence needed to place each behind bars.”

The boy, who wasn’t publicly identified, was removed from his mother’s home and placed in the care of Georgia Division of Family & Children’s Services last month after the video surfaced online, sparking outrage. Authorities declined to reveal if the boy is related to the three suspects “in an effort to provide some level of privacy to the victim.”