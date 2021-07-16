Wine country barn in California sticks out in a good way. It’s on the market for $959K

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/NorCal MLS

Upon first glancing at it, this beautiful home listed for $959,000 in Sonoma County, California looks like it would show along the sands of some faraway planet in the “Star Wars” universe — it’s just that cool.

Only it’s not. The unique barn is nestled comfortably within wine county in the Golden State, .though it may not be the perfect home for a buyer who is looking for a villa-like design that’s commonly seen in that part of the world, listing Eric Ziedrich of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International said to Realtor.com.

The buyer should be someone who is “definitely a creative individual, one with a vision. This is a property not for the faint of heart, though,” due to the “relatively steep terrain” he said to Realtor.

“This is a property for an adventurous person … or even for an urban dweller who wants to put on boots on the weekend, but not to sip wine or gin and tonics on the weekend. It’s not there yet.”

The two story, 1,880 square-foot barn sits on an 80-acre lot and has one bedroom and one bathroom. According to the listing, it was built in 2004 and faces east with dramatic panoramic views of the Mayacama Mountain Range.

Some people might be thrown off by what exactly a “quonset style” home is: According to Buildings Guide, the style has “no interior structural supports, providing a clear-span interior for maximum usable space. The floor plan is unobstructed, allowing for maximum usable space without having to worry about poles and beams etc.”

They also have a long life expectancy and are pretty fire resistant and “can even contain an interior blaze and keep it from spreading” Buildings Guide added.