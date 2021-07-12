California estate with a ‘Japanese farmhouse’ style lists for $13 million. Take a look

A spectacular five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate inspired by Japanese design has hit the real estate market in Silicon Valley for $12.9 million.

The 5,400 square-foot home, which is in Atherton, California, was built by the same architect who designed billionaire Larry Ellison’s home nearby, according to Mansion Global.

“It has really cool Japanese farmhouse style to it,” listing agent Michael Repka of DeLeon Realty said to Mansion Global . “It’s very distinctive and classy.”

The one-level home is an entertainer’s dream with it’s expansive spaces, living room wet bar, and a dining room that allows natural light to illuminate every corner. But what really stands out is the indoor lap pool and hot tub, which are surrounded windows. The pool house also has a bedroom and bathroom.

“Incredible grounds evoke the feel of a Japanese garden with multiple decks, seating and colorful plantings,” the listing on Realtor.com said.

The Japanese design radiates a Zen feeling throughout the home’s interior and exterior.

“Japanese traditional Zen philosophy inspires the simplistic, natural essence found in minimalist architecture and design,” Home Designing explains. “Line, form, space, light and material are but a few of the essential elements central to this widely popular design aesthetic.”