Argument over a foot race leads to shooting outside barbershop, Texas police say

A shooting outside a barbershop in Houston, Texas, over who won a foot race injured three, including two hit by stray bullets, police say. No one was arrested. Screengrab from KTRK.

A long-running argument over who won a foot race led to a shooting that injured three men in Texas, police say.

Two men were arguing outside a Houston barbershop Saturday when one walked away and the other opened fire, police said. The gunfire hit his 27-year-old rival in the arm.

“It appears that they’ve been arguing about this foot race for about a month,” Houston Assistant Police Chief Wendy Baimbridge said.

Stray bullets hit an 18-year-old and 19-year-old inside the barbershop, police said. One was shot in the buttocks and the other in his arm.

All three men went to hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooter left the scene in a black pickup truck and hadn’t been arrested as of Monday afternoon, police said.

A woman told KTRK she arrived at the strip mall amid the shooting and saw a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

“I just came to get a haircut but it didn’t go as planned,” she told KTRK.