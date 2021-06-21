Luxurious private resort with cascading waterfalls lands on Texas market. Take a look

Waterfalls Screen grab from Realtor.com

Resting on 76-acres, this lakeside resort with stunning views in Largo Vista, Texas has floated onto the real estate market for an undisclosed amount.

Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor.com

The retreat, with a 3,300-square-foot, three-level boat dock complete with living quarters, sits on a quarter mile of shoreline on Lake Travis, about 20 miles northwest of Austin. It also features “fabulous cascading waterfalls with beautiful LED lighting (controlled from your phone app) leading to the largest privately owned pool in Texas!” the listing says.

Resort Screen grab from Realtor.com

The living quarters on the boat dock come with two bedrooms, a kitchen and bathroom and, yes, even its own bar. There is also a patio and grill-worthy outdoor kitchen.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Infrastructure is there for a magnificent custom built estate with helipad. There are city utilities, but because it’s outside the city limits there are NO Laga Vista city taxes! This property currently has a wildlife exemption,” the listing says.

Bar area at dock Screen grab from Realtor.com

The property is non-zoned, which means it’s available for the buyer to build a home, or even a high-end luxury development or spa resort, the listing says.

Living quarters Screen grab from Realtor.com

Views and luxury features aside, the owner, millionaire Mickey Redwine, is also willing to accept bitcoin or another cryptocurrency as payment for the resort, CultureMap Austin reported.

Living quarters Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Mickey doesn’t currently invest in crypto. I’m not sure he will. But I’m happy he’s open to looking at this avenue [for payment],” Debbie Thomas of StepStone Realty, who’s representing Redwine, said to CultureMap.

Night view Screen grab from Realtor.com