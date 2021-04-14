Watch police rescue dog that got stuck in truck’s undercarriage during Texas storm

A scared pup wedged himself under his owner’s truck over the weekend and needed the help of Texas authorities to get out.

Passing storms frightened Booger, a 2-year-old German shepherd in Lufkin, so he climbed into the undercarriage of his owner’s truck, police said in a Facebook post.

Sunday morning, Roger Grimes, Booger’s owner, noticed the dog’s tail peeking out from under the truck — Booger was stuck.

Police arrived and soon requested the help of the fire department and animal control.

In video of Booger’s rescue, he’s seen suspended in the undercarriage, paws dangling as he whimpers.

“What are you doing up in there?” someone asks as Booger pokes his nose through the metal. “It’s OK, boy.”

Rescuers fill up a bowl with water and hold it under the thirsty dog’s mouth so he can have a drink.

Video shows one rescuer on his back under the truck working to free Booger as the dog snaps at his hand. Officials ultimately had to sedate Booger to muzzle him and continue the rescue.

Rescuers were able to remove the front driveshaft and sway bar, allowing them to slowly pull Booger from the undercarriage.

At the end of the video, Booger is seen resting as someone says he’s “down for the count.”

In the wake of the rescue, Grimes said Booger is doing great.

“I hated calling, but I didn’t know anyone else who could help,” Grimes said. “I just want the say thanks to the fire department, police department and animal control. They really pulled me out of a bind.”

Lufkin is in East Texas, roughly 120 miles north of Houston.

