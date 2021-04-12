National

Dog, capsized kayak found in Colorado lake — but no kayaker, authorities say

Rangers found a dog wearing a flotation device and a capsized kayak in Carter Lake in Colorado, but the kayaker remains missing, officials say.
A 31-year-old man remains missing after rangers spotted his capsized kayak Sunday afternoon on Carter Lake in Colorado, authorities say.

Rangers launched a boat and found an uninjured dog wearing a flotation device in the water, but no sign of the missing kayaker, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Several dive teams, rescue teams, firefighters and deputies searched the lake for the man, believed to be from Loveland, the sheriff’s office said.

The lake, a reservoir west of Loveland, remained closed Monday as the search continued.

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

