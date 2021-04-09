Body of man missing for two years found wrapped in carpet, Missouri cops say

Jason Isbell, of Hillsboro, Missouri, is charged with murder following the death of Samuel Israelsen. The man’s body was discovered near High Ridge, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was charged with murder following the 2019 death of a Missouri man whose body was found this week wrapped in carpet, authorities said.

The body of 41-year-old Samuel Israelsen of St. Louis was intentionally hidden after it was placed inside the carpet roll nearly two years ago, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A property owner near High Ridge found the body Tuesday night.

Israelsen went missing in 2019, and his mother contacted police a month after she had not heard from him, according to the Riverfront Times.

On June 1, 2019, Israelsen was dropped off at a home in High Ridge, where he was with 44-year-old Jason Isbell, KTVI reported. Isbell has been charged with murder and armed criminal action, the sheriff’s office said.

Three other suspects, who are considered witnesses or accomplices to the alleged murder, are also in custody, according to the sheriff.

Isbell, of Hillsboro, is believed to have struck Israelsen in the head with a metal bat, according to KTVI.

Israelsen was identified because of a distinctive “St. Louis” tattoo on his left arm, the Riverfront Times reported.

Isbell was put in jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

“We’d like to take the opportunity to congratulate the investigators who worked on this case,” the sheriff said. “They worked quickly once Israelsen’s body was located to locate, question and arrest the suspects. Without their diligence, the victim’s family might not have received closure.”