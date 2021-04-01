California home formerly owned by Kobe and Vanessa Bryant back on market. Have a look

This is the second time the home has been on in the market in the last six months. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A home that was formerly owned by Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa is back on the market after a “complete remodel” less than six months after it was purchased, the Los Angeles Times reported. The listing price is $2.6 million.

Vanessa Bryant originally listed the three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Irvine home in October 2020 for $1.995 million, American Luxury said. She was able to sell it for higher than her asking price within days on the market, according to the Times.

The new listing said that “nearly $200,000” went into the remodel of the residence in the gated community. The elegant home features “a breathtaking gourmet kitchen is adorned with an oversized marble island, custom backsplash, professional-grade appliances, and cozy breakfast nook” along with a primary suite that overlooks the garden in the backyard, which also includes a built-in barbecue and a whirlpool spa.

Kobe Bryant was an NBA legend who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, a team he spent his entire career with. He married Vanessa in 2001 and the couple had four daughters. Kobe, along with his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash that killed a total of nine people in January 2020.