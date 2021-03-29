Fantastical castle hits market for $6.5 million. Take a look at the Texas wonder

The palace, known as the “Parsons Castle” resides in Clifton, Texas - around 90 miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s like a fairytale come to life in the Lone Star State. The 10 bedroom, 15 bath majestic palace known as Parsons Castle has graced the market with its colorful presence for $6.5 million.

Parsons Castle Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 11,500 square foot property was the brainchild of Stuart and Rebecca Parsons, who built the castle in 2017.

Entrance Screen grab from Realtor.com

“When we bought the property in 2005, we weren’t sure what we were going to build here. But before we even poured the slab, we had already had three or four weddings here. So that’s sort of how this all developed,” Stuart told Waco TV station KWTX.

Sitting area Screen grab from Realtor.com

After purchasing the property, Rebecca said, Stuart began conjuring up design plans.

Doors to balcony Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The castle evolved after years of design changes on the original building drawings,” Rebecca said, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. “The original drawings did not look like a castle.”

Balcony Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the estate is striking in more ways than one, the users on Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild took aim at the property.

Dining hall Screen grab from Realtor.com

“I was going to buy this place but the HOA doesn’t allow dragons...” one user wrote.

“Great Value Magic Castle, when Disney is outside your budget,” wrote another.

Bedroom balcony Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Looks like the home of a Texan oil baron trying to copy Middle Eastern oil barons’ houses, but confused Middle East with Middle Ages halfway through designing it,” said another user.

Lake view Screen grab from Realtor.com

One user even dubbed it the “Taj Ma Y’all.”

Pool and slide Screen grab from Realtor.com

The castle is located in Clifton, Texas, which is 90 miles south of the Dallas, Fort-Worth area.