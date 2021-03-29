National
Fantastical castle hits market for $6.5 million. Take a look at the Texas wonder
It’s like a fairytale come to life in the Lone Star State. The 10 bedroom, 15 bath majestic palace known as Parsons Castle has graced the market with its colorful presence for $6.5 million.
The 11,500 square foot property was the brainchild of Stuart and Rebecca Parsons, who built the castle in 2017.
“When we bought the property in 2005, we weren’t sure what we were going to build here. But before we even poured the slab, we had already had three or four weddings here. So that’s sort of how this all developed,” Stuart told Waco TV station KWTX.
After purchasing the property, Rebecca said, Stuart began conjuring up design plans.
“The castle evolved after years of design changes on the original building drawings,” Rebecca said, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. “The original drawings did not look like a castle.”
While the estate is striking in more ways than one, the users on Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild took aim at the property.
“I was going to buy this place but the HOA doesn’t allow dragons...” one user wrote.
“Great Value Magic Castle, when Disney is outside your budget,” wrote another.
“Looks like the home of a Texan oil baron trying to copy Middle Eastern oil barons’ houses, but confused Middle East with Middle Ages halfway through designing it,” said another user.
One user even dubbed it the “Taj Ma Y’all.”
The castle is located in Clifton, Texas, which is 90 miles south of the Dallas, Fort-Worth area.
