Newly built ‘trophy’ mansion hits market for $22 million in California. Take a look

High above the city lights of Los Angeles, a new contemporary mansion with breathtaking views and spanning over 10,000 square feet has graced the market for $21.99 million.

The home, constructed by international architecture firm XTen Architecture, “is bright and airy, and with its vast, glass pocket doors, it embodies the indoor-outdoor living for which Southern California is well known,” according to Mansion Global.

Mere moments away from the famous Sunset Strip, the six bedroom, 7.5 plus bath estate is the perfect setting for any host looking to entertain out of their lavish home.

“When I came in the first thing I felt was this energy, this wellness,” said Vincent Dimauro, the house’s listing agent. “There’s a “natural, organic warmth; all the white oak, the view.”

The primary suite occupies the second lower-level along with a movie theater, office with a full bathroom, a bar and car gallery with a turntable to show off multiple automobiles.

Outside, the property boasts an infinity pool and spa along with a fire-pit deck on the primary suite’s wraparound terrace.

