NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s $17 million California estate has priceless views. Have a look

Never fear, Los Angeles Clippers fans — while NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard will have the option to end his contract with the team after this season, his new purchase hints that Southern California is the forward’s permanent residence ... at least for now.

Leonard nabbed a stunning luxury estate in the prestigious Pacific Palisades neighborhood for a cool $17.1 million, Dirt reports.

“The Hamptons-style home, which was completed in 2018, spans 11,815 square feet of living space across a 0.82-acre lot,” Architectural Digest said. “It’s situated atop a high point along the hilly coastline, offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, and is located at the end of a long driveway behind a gated privacy wall. Its three stories include a subterranean level complete with billiards room, 10-seat home theater, and glassed-in wine room.”

One thing you can’t beat when it comes to the beauty of the house: those insane views that almost every room in the nearly 12,000-square-foot estate offers. The spacious primary bedroom has a private balcony where one can take in an ocean sunset on a whim.

The home was originally built for Relativity Media producer Ryan Kavanaugh in 2018, but was put on the market in 2019 for $25 million, Dirt reported. After the property sat idle on the market for two years, Leonard grabbed it for $17.1 million.

Along with the new house, Leonard also owns a $6.7 million penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton near the Staples Center, home of the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He also owns a $13.3 million San Diego home, Sports Illustrated reported.

Leonard, who was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2011, has two championships — one with the San Antonio Spurs, the other with the Toronto Raptors — and is a three-time All-Star with two All-NBA first-team selections. In 2019, Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million contract with the Clippers, which includes an opt-out clause in 2021.