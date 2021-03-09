Washington restaurant claps back on Twitter after New Jersey official disses its pizza

New Jersey’s official Twitter account retweeted a photo of a Seattle restaurant’s pizza. That started a viral feud. New Jersey Twitter

A patron’s photo of a pepperoni pizza from a Washington restaurant went viral on Twitter, but not for the right reason.

“Windy City pizza in Seattle has changed my life,” the original March 5 tweetread.

But when the photo was seen by the official Twitter account of New Jersey, the trash tweeting began — starting with a harsh critique of the pizza, which had an unusually dark — OK, burnt — crust.

this is not pizza this is a cry for help https://t.co/V2svwmNLmC — New Jersey (@NJGov) March 7, 2021

“This is not pizza[,] this is a cry for help,” New Jersey commented.

That tweet got more than 55,000 likes, 6,300 retweets and encouraged others to throw shade at the pizza, which was actually the creation of Breezy Town Pizza in Seattle.

“I usually don’t agree with the armpit of the United States, but I admit New Jersey is right on this one,” Angry Seattle tweeted.

I usually don’t agree with the armpit of the United States, but I admit New Jersey is right on this one. — Angry Seattle (@angryseattle) March 8, 2021

“These mini grease bowls on it are giving me trypophobia,” one user said, referring to the pepperoni atop the pizza.

These mini grease bowls on it are giving me trypophobia pic.twitter.com/nKAkSaajMr — Kat (@Sapokanikat) March 8, 2021

Not everyone hated on the pizza and one pizza connoisseur educated the platform about why the pizza looked like a burnt disc.

“This is not a traditional Chicago Style pizza, but it *is* Pequod’s style pizza (from Chicago),” Joshua Ebner tweeted. “The burnt edges are caramelized cheese. I can almost guarantee this is delicious.”

This is not traditional Chicago Style pizza, but it *is* Pequod's style pizza (from Chicago).



The burnt edges are caramelized cheese.



I can almost guarantee this is delicious.



You "pizza aristocrats" have no idea what you're f*cking missing ... — Joshua Ebner (@Josh_Ebner) March 8, 2021

On Tuesday, Breezy Town clapped back at the pizza haters.

“It looks like we’ve gone viral for a photo of our pizza! There are a few common reactions to our (and @WindyCityPie’s pizza) that we’d like to address,” the Seattle restaurant tweeted.

(1 of many)

It looks like we've gone viral for a photo of our pizza! There are a few common reactions to our (and @WindyCityPie's pizza) that we'd like to address. — Breezy Town Pizza (@BreezyTownPizza) March 8, 2021

First, the pie maker answered concerns about the burnt crust and confirmed Ebner’s explanation.

“If you’ve had Detroit-style pizza or Pequod’s pizza, our cheese edge looks normal.”

Next the account tackled the greasy pepperoni.

“The pepperoni we use has natural casing, which, when cooked, causes the edges to contract.”

Breezy Town also said the original poster mistook their pizza for Windy City’s. The restaurant left with a final tweet:

“Finally: thanks to @justinboldaji for sharing his love of our pizza and to @NJGov for throwing stones from their glass house.”

Finally: thanks to @justinboldaji for sharing his love of our pizza and to @NJGov for throwing stones from their glass house.

And since you're all still reading: End qualified immunity. — Breezy Town Pizza (@BreezyTownPizza) March 8, 2021