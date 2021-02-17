Goose frozen to a home’s downspout requires a rescue from Kansas wildlife experts

A goose was frozen to the downspout of a Paola, Kansas, home by its tail feathers, officials say. Photo from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism on Facebook.

A goose frozen to the downspout of a Kansas home was in danger until wildlife experts stepped in to help.

A resident in Paola on Wednesday spotted the Canada goose with its tail feathers frozen onto the piping, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. The resident called the nearby Hillsdale Wildlife Area for help, and employees responded to rescue the bird.

At first, the goose attempted to fly away with pipe still attached to its body, but the bird hit a nearby home, officials say. Then employees captured the goose and removed the pipe.

“They use their tail feathers to steer and turn different directions,” Hillsdale Wildlife Area Manager Zach Ramsay told KMBC. “With them frozen, it couldn’t turn.”

The goose was freed into the wild after the rescue, officials say.

Paola is about 45 miles southwest of Kansas City.