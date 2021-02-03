Machete and steak knife-wielding man attacks two after being denied drugs, MI cops say

A man is dead and another severely injured after Michigan police say another man attacked them with a machete and steak knife when he couldn’t get prescription drugs. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man is dead and another seriously injured following a horrifying machete attack at a Michigan home, police say.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s office responded to the Pontiac home around 5 a.m. Tuesday following reports that two men had been stabbed, The Detroit News reported.

A 59-year-old man, one of the two who’d been attacked, had run to a nearby gas station to call police, according to the outlet. A neighbor also called after he said a man had knocked on his door asking for help, police say.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a “severely lacerated” 27-year-old man lying in a pool of blood on the dining room floor, the Oakland Press reported.

Police found the other man who’d been attacked outside the home, WXYZ reported. Police said he suffered cuts on his head but was able to explain to police what had happened, according to the outlet. He was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, a 51-year-old man, went to the home hoping to buy prescription drugs and became enraged when he couldn’t get them, WJBK reported.

He’s then accused of grabbing a machete and attacking both men before attacking, again, with a steak knife, according to WXYZ.

“I have never witnessed anything like that,” a witness told WJBK.

Deputies found the suspected attacker after following a trail of blood from the home to the backyard of another residence, the Press reported.

Police said the man was lying on the lawn and appeared to have overdosed, according to the newspaper.

He received first aid and was taken to a hospital where he’s in stable condition and in police custody, The Detroit News reported.

The incident is under investigation and officials say warrants are pending, according to the Press.

Police have not released the names of those who were attacked or the suspected attacker.

Pontiac is roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.