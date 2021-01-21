Teen worker scams $1 million from Kroger — then buys Camaro and wrecks it, GA cops say

A 19-year-old Kroger employee is accused of scamming the company out of nearly $1 million in two weeks. AP

In just two weeks, a Georgia teenager scammed nearly $1 million from the Kroger grocery store where he worked, according to police.

And he didn’t waste time spending the ill-gotten gains, police said.

Tre Brown, 19, is accused of buying guns, clothes and two vehicles, one of which was a Chevrolet Camaro, the Gwinnett Police Department told McClatchy News, though the young man quickly crashed the muscle car, totaling it.

He was arrested Thursday.

Over a two-week period in December and January, police allege that Brown fabricated more than 40 returns for non-existent items at the Kroger located on Steve Reynold Blvd, and put the money on multiple credit cards.

The fraudulent returns ranged from $75 in value up to $87,000, according to police. In total, Brown stole $980,000.

Kroger employees noticed the irregularities and tipped off police.

“A large sum” of the stolen money was given back to the company following Brown’s arrest, the police release says.

Brown has been charged with theft by taking.