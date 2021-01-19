Ex-NBA player Delonte West checked into rehab facility in September. He now works there

Dallas Mavericks’ Delonte West dribbles into the paint against Oklahoma City during an exhibition game at Intrust Bank Arena. (October 24, 2012) The Wichita Eagle

Former NBA player Delonte West has come a long way since photos surfaced last year of the ex-guard panhandling at a Dallas intersection. With the help of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, West entered the Rebound therapy center in Florida and now he has a job working at the center, media outlets, including the Athletic and ESPN, reported on Tuesday.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021

Videos started circulating last year which showed West involved in some dicey situations, one including an altercation in Washington D.C., Yahoo Sports reported. After the images made their way to social media, former teammates and fans began sharing their support for the former player who last played for the Mavericks in 2012.

Over the past several hours I have talked with many who are willing to help - please read and embrace Jameer’s wisdom - we are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful. https://t.co/8IAuTdzCc9 — Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) January 21, 2020

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west... this is not a joking matter .... I’m going to figure out how I can help him.... he need to be in rehab or something... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

In September, Cuban tracked down the 37-year-old at a gas station and offered to pay for his treatment at a drug rehab center in Florida after the photos surfaced on TMZ, the Athletic reported.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, CBS said, and he’s struggled with finances following his departure from the NBA.

“In a sense, you feel like a weaker man, because you have to raise your hand and ask for help,” West said after being diagnosed, according to Slate. “But I found out over the last week that it made me a stronger person. I came back focused, and with the help of some medicine and talking with people on a regular basis, I’m back in good spirits.”

West was selected by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft and played for 11 years for numerous teams, including the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavs.