Airline passenger accused of throwing punches after kids kick seat on Oregon flight
A 29-year-old woman told Oregon police her “first reaction was to fight” after another passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight Sunday refused to stop her kids from kicking her seat.
Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams punched the woman two or three times in the face, leaving the mom of two with a bloody lip and a bump on her head, KOIN reported.
“You do what you got to do,” she told police, The Oregonian reported. The altercation took place as passengers retrieved their carry-on luggage after landing in Portland, police say.
Walker-Williams told police she had earlier asked the woman to stop her kids, ages 3 and 7, from kicking the back of her seat, KATU reported. The mother apparently ignored her, then struck her on the shoulder, Walker-Williams said.
But airline crew members told police they did not see the other woman hit Walker-Williams, according to KOIN. They also reported the mother did not fight back when Walker-Williams hit her.
Walker-Williams has been charged with felony assault in the fourth degree and harassment, The Oregonian reported.
