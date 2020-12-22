Newly hired ACLU attorney shoots at vehicle carrying his kids, ex-wife, Utah cops say

Aaron Kinikini, 45, opened fire on a vehicle carrying his children one day after being named as a new ACLU attorney in Salt Lake City, Utah police say.

A 45-year-old Salt Lake City man opened fire Friday night on a vehicle carrying his children in a dispute with his ex-wife, Utah police say.

Aaron Kinikini had been named a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah office one day earlier, KSL reported.

The ACLU of Utah declined to comment on Kinikini’s arrest or employment status, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The agency also declined to comment to KSL.

Kinikini’s ex-wife told police that he stood behind her vehicle, preventing her from leaving, after she picked up their three children at 9:30 p.m. at his home, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Kinikini told police he opened fire with a handgun after she “drove at him at a high rate of speed,” hitting the tires on the driver’s side, KSL reported.

Police arrested Kinikini on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child, unlawful detention and discharging a firearm, KUTV reported.

He previously served as legal director at the Utah Disability Law Center, according to the station.