Here are the Mississippi HBCUs and nonprofits getting millions from MacKenzie Scott

Alcorn State University Golden Girls performing with the Sounds of Dynomite Marching Band at MGM Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2019. The school is one of two historically Black colleges in Mississippi that received generous donations from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Special to the Sun Herald

Two historically Black colleges in Mississippi are among a long list of institutions to receive million-dollar donations from billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College announced their sizable gifts this week, each receiving $25 million and $6 million, respectively.

“This gift is truly transformational and we are humbled by Ms. Scott’s generosity,” Alcorn President Felecia M. Nave said in a statement.

She said the donation will more than double the university’s endowment and help boost its academic offerings.

Alcorn leaders said Scott’s gift is the largest single donation in the school’s history.

“A significant number of Alcorn’s students are the first in their families to attend college and Ms. Scott’s pivotal gift in these uncertain times will help ensure that students have access to a life-changing education,” Nave said. “This gift could not come at a more opportune time.”

Alcorn State, with a student population of about 3,500, is located near Lorman.

A ‘remarkable gift’ for Tougaloo

Tougaloo College President Dr. Carmen J. Walter also thanked Scott for her generosity, saying the “remarkable gift” would allow the HBCU to further its academic initiatives.

“Furthermore, it will encourage others to join us to further our mission of educating and preparing self-directed leaders capable of navigating a rapidly changing global landscape,” Walters said in a statement. “This is an incredibly exciting time for Tougaloo College.”

The $6 million donation will go into a Preserving and Advancing Excellence Fund and be used “to support major initiatives at the college,” according to the school’s website.

Tougaloo College, located in Jackson, has about 700 students.

The Mississippi Food Network, an affiliate of Feeding America, also received a donation but the amount is unknown. McClatchy News reached out to the organization and is awaiting response.

Scott’s gifts top $4.1 billion

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is the richest woman in the world and recently donated more than $4.1 billion to 384 colleges, universities and charitable organizations. Her latest round of gives comes just four months after giving $1.7 billion to 116 organizations across the U.S.

In a blog post, Scott said she and her team looked at more than 6,400 organizations and assessed data on community needs and program outcomes before narrowing the list down to just 384.

“If you’re craving a way to use your time, voice, or money to help others at the end of this difficult year, I highly recommend a gift to one of the thousands of organizations doing remarkable work all across the country,” she wrote. “Every one of them could benefit from more resources to share with the communities they’re serving.”