George Clooney sides with Tom Cruise after COVID rant. ‘He’s not wrong at all’

George Clooney responded to Tom Cruise lashing out at crew members over COVID-19 guidelines. Associated Press

George Clooney is siding with Tom Cruise after the “Mission: Impossible” actor’s on-set rant about COVID-19 protocols.

Cruise can be heard in leaked audio yelling at crew members who were standing close together on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7.”

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone,” Cruise shouted at the two individuals in an audio clip published by The Sun Newspaper in the United Kingdom, where the movie is being filmed. “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again.”

Cruise has reportedly been strict about crew members following COVID-19 guidelines during the filming of the movie, which has had multiple delays, Variety reported.

Speaking on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, Clooney said Cruise “didn’t overreact because it is a problem,” according to E! Online.

However, Clooney said he would not have gone as far as Cruise did.

“I wouldn’t have done it that big, I wouldn’t have pulled people out,” Clooney said, Deadline reported. “You’re in a position of power. It’s tricky, you do have a responsibility for everyone and he’s absolutely right about that. If the production goes down a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and be responsible. It’s just not my style to take everybody to take that way.”

Clooney went on to say Cruise was “not wrong at all” but said he did not know all of the details about what happened on set.

“Mission: Impossible 7” was among the first movies to be delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Cruise has chipped in $700,000 to charter two cruise ships to house cast and crew for the filming, Forbes reported.

The movie, originally scheduled for a July 2021 release, is slated to hit theaters Nov. 19, 2021.

