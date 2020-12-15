Inmate confesses to cold case murder after he ‘turned his life to God,’ Texas cops say

Texas inmate Gilbert Davila met with investigators to confess to killing George Smith, the stepfather of his estranged wife, in 1994, Aransas Pass police say. Photo from Aransas Pass Police Department.

A Texas inmate confessed to a cold case murder after he “turned his life to God” in prison, police say.

Gilbert Davila, 49, who’s serving a life sentence for capital murder, met with investigators after he contacted them to discuss a 1994 killing in Aransas Pass on the Texas coast. During the meeting in October, he admitted to killing 53-year-old George Smith, the stepfather of his estranged wife, police said.

On the night of the killing, Davila threatened to kill his wife for leaving him and she left to stay elsewhere for her safety, police say. Davila told investigators he went to her stepfather’s home in hopes of forcing his wife to return home, but the situation turned violent and he fatally shot the man, police said.

“The following morning, (Davila’s wife) awoke to the news her stepfather, George, had been murdered,” police said.

Though Davila was suspected in the killing, investigators didn’t have enough evidence to charge him, police said.

In 2002, Davila and his brother were convicted of capital murder in the killing of a couple after a birthday party, according to court records. He was sentenced a year later.

Asked why he confessed to the earlier killing after more than 17 years in prison, Davila told investigators that he “turned his life to God” and “it was only appropriate that he resolve his past crimes (and) sins,” police said.

“We commend Gilbert for coming forward to do the right thing,” police said. “Even more, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Smith family and friends affected by this tragic crime. We hope the ensuing criminal case against Gilbert in this matter will help bring complete closure to the family.”