Delivery driver spots bloody body near driveway of Texas middle school, cops say

A man’s bloody body was found on the property of a Texas middle school Monday morning, according to police and the school district.

A delivery driver spotted the man’s body around 7 a.m. Monday near a driveway that leads to the cafeteria at Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City, located in southeastern Texas about 15 miles away from Galveston, according to KPRC.

The body was found in a ditch behind the school, school district spokesperson Melissa Tortorici said

Evidence leads police to believe the man was murdered, according to KTRK. A bloody trail indicates his body may have been dragged, police said, according to the TV station.

School buses were rerouted Monday to avoid the area, Tortorici said. The police investigation has not impacted the school day, she added.

The school district tweeted Monday that parents “may notice police cars in the vicinity” of the school.

A $1,000 tip is being rewarded for information leading to an arrest in the case, KPRC reported. People with information regarding the case are urged to call the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409-643-5720.