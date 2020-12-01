Sephora will replace Kohl’s beauty department at 200 stores next year

Beauty retailer Sephora will open shops in 200 Kohl’s locations across the U.S. in fall 2021, the companies announced Tuesday.

At least 850 more Sephora at Kohls shops will open by 2023.

A representative for Kohl’s told McClatchy News that the first 200 “Sephora at Kohl’s locations will be selected based on existing Sephora store proximity, market opportunity and customer insights.”

Sephora shops will replace Kohl’s current beauty department.

The Sephora at Kohl’s shops will occupy 2,500 square feet at the front of Kohl’s stores, showcasing the makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance offerings Sephora is known for.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sephora products will also be available on Kohls.com, the company said.

The companies say they hope the partnership will draw younger shoppers to Kohl’s and introduce Sephora to a new group of customers who may not live near one of the beauty retailer’s 500 U.S. stores.

Kohl’s has 1,150 locations in 49 states.

“Our partnership will be built on expanding our complementary reach and scale in-store and online, creating customer-centric, prestige experiences, collaborating on new innovations, and living our shared values,” Jean-André Rougeot, President & CEO of Sephora Americas, said in the release. “We fully believe Kohl’s is the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.”

“The Kohl’s and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl’s from the top global name in beauty,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Kohl’s isn’t the first big-box retailer to launch a partnership with major beauty retailers.

Last month, Ulta and Target announced they were partnering to open Ulta shops in 100 Target locations in 2021, with hundreds more planned.

Department stores used to dominate beauty sales, but experts say shoppers are losing interest in purchasing makeup at beauty counters due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reported.

This is making for partnerships between big-box and beauty retailers.

A June survey from analytics firm First Insight found that 80% of women felt unsafe testing beauty products during the pandemic — a key piece of the beauty counter experience.

“The idea of a sales associate spraying perfume on cards and handing them out, and then offering to do a makeover, seems unhygienic or even dangerous to a consumer right now,” Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, co-founder of Glamsquad, told CNBC. “And even after there is a [COVID-19] vaccine distributed, my sense is the consumer’s view of hygiene and shopping for beauty is going to change.”

Experts expect an uptick in beauty sales once the pandemic subsides and in-person socializing again becomes the norm, CNBC reported. The anticipated shift toward going out could account for renewed corporate interest in the beauty industry, according to the outlet.