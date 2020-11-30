Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

50-foot plunge down desert mine shaft traps man after nightfall, Arizona officials say

Screengrab from KNXV video

A 58-year-old man plunged down a 50-foot mine shaft near Gila Bend just before nightfall Friday, Arizona officials say.

Rescuers pulled the man from the mine shortly after 9 p.m., AZ Family reported. He complained of shoulder and rib pain but had no life-threatening injuries.

Several fire agencies and two Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department helicopters assisted in the rescue, KSAZ reported.

Officials say it’s not clear how the man fell into the shaft about an hour southwest of Phoenix, KNXV reported. He was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

Read Next
News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Abandoned mines pose a serious threat in Arizona and other western states, according to the Arizona State Mining Inspector. About 25 people die each year in the United States in accidents involving abandoned mines, the federal Bureau of Land Management says.

Never explore abandoned mines, jump or swim in quarry ponds, or climb on rock or gravel piles near mines, a safety program suggests.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

November 30, 2020 6:04 AM

Health Care

Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service