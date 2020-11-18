Teacher arrested after he’s revealed as father of student’s baby, Indiana police say

A former Indiana teacher accused of impregnating a student was charged with a child sex crime, police say.

Todd Weaver, a 50-year-old former teacher and wrestling coach at Seymour High School, was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of child seduction, according to a news release.

Authorities began investigating Weaver after “disruptions” at the school in September, when the student gave birth to a child, police say. Police did not release details about the disruptions at school.

During the investigation, police obtained warrant for cell phone records and a paternity test, which later revealed Weaver to be the father of the baby.

Police determined Weaver was in an inappropriate relationship with the student, who was less than 18 years old, while she was still enrolled at the school.

Weaver was placed on administrative leave when the investigation started two months ago and later resigned.

Seymour is about 65 miles south of Indianapolis.