Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

DJ’s tricked out $350,000 truck stolen for joyride, then crashes, California cops say

A man on a bicycle rode up to a Los Angeles dealership Wednesday evening and drove off in a celebrity DJ’s custom $350,000 pickup truck, police say.

The cyclist threw his bicycle in the back and stole the giant Ford VelociRaptor 6×6 owned by DJ Marshmello from a service bay about 6:30 p.m. in Van Nuys, KCBS reported.

A few hours later, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted the custom truck in Malibu and began a high-speed pursuit on Highway 101, KNBC reported.

The truck’s sheer size prevented pursuers from stopping or hindering it, according to the station.

The driver pulled off the highway in the San Fernando Valley, weaving through traffic and running red lights, before pulling into a Taco Bell parking lot, KABC reported.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Coming out of the parking lot, the driver lost control and crashed into a light pole in North Hollywood about 10 p.m., KCBS reported.

California Highway Patrol officers swarmed the truck with their guns drawn and arrested the driver, who has not been identified, KABC reported.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service