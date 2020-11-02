‘Booby trap’ bomb injures man at home where bombs were previously found, Utah cops say

A man was critically injured by a “booby trap” explosion at the same Utah home where another man was previously arrested for allegedly stockpiling bombs, police said.

The South Jordan Fire Department responded to a call Saturday and found a man “in critical condition with lower leg injuries,” according to a news release. The man was transported to the University of Utah Medical Center for treatment and the home was investigated.

Two homes were evacuated, but authorities said there is no outstanding threat to the community. An investigation is being conducted into what led up to the explosion, according to the news release.

The home was also where, in July, Ryan Lynn McManigal was arrested after a standoff with the police for allegedly manufacturing explosives, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. McManigal was charged with felony use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted murder after 20 pounds of explosives were discovered, according to the publication.

Bridget McGanial Black, McGanigal’s sister, said Saturday her cousin was at the home working on repairs when the bomb exploded, KSTU reported.

“Jacob was over at Ryan’s house trying to do repairs on the home. As we recall back in July, I think Pioneer Day, his home had to be partially detonated due to some bombs [Ryan McManigal] was making, so what I’m hearing is that while he was making these repairs there was a booby trap bomb set and it went off on him,” Black told KSTU.