Is your kid’s Halloween candy safe? Here’s what to look out for, experts say

Bubble gum, candy bars and those chewy treats you can’t seem to scrape from your teeth.

Sugary sweets are a huge part of Halloween, and kids look forward to hauling their bag full of treats back home for eating.

Whether you’re going the traditional route of trick-or-treating (though it’s strongly discouraged this year) or playing it safe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says parents should look out for before letting children dig in.

First, unwrapped snacks and sweets are off limits. The same goes for homemade and baked goods, unless you personally know the giver.

“Tell children not to accept — or eat — anything that isn’t commercially wrapped,” according to the FDA’s website, which lists top tips for making sure Halloween candy is safe to consume.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For goodies that are wrapped, parents should check the label for ingredients their child might be allergic to, such as peanuts or wheat. Candy packaging should also be searched for signs of tampering including rips, tears or tiny pinholes. Unusual discoloration or appearance is also a read flag, experts say.

If it looks suspicious, throw it away.

Those with younger children should also take care to remove choking hazards such as hard candies and gum from Halloween treat bags, according to the FDA. To be extra safe, experts advise keeping kids out of their candy haul until it can be thoroughly inspected by an adult at home.

Can’t wait to sink your teeth into something sweet? Try having a snack before heading out to resist the urge of nibbling on candy before it has been checked, experts say.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

If you come across tainted candy or treats, contact local authorities or the Poison Control Center at (800) 222-1222