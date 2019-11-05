National

Bus drivers block in driver who nearly hit student until cops arrive, Ohio police say

School bus drivers in Ohio took it into their own hands to stop a driver who nearly hit a child walking in a crosswalk, media outlets report.

They blocked in the Range Rover driven by a 27-year-old woman until police arrived, WEWS reported.

Video surveillance shows the driver pass the stopped school bus in Rocky River, Ohio, and nearly plow into a child — even though a guard with a stop sign was in the street, according to WJW.

“We just had a car blow through and almost hit the crossing guard and a student over by Rocky River Middle School,” a school employee told police in a 911 call, according to WJW.

Then two school bus drivers boxed in the woman to prevent her from leaving the scene, The Plain Dealer reported.

The woman was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, WOIO reported.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
