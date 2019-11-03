Parachutist found dead at the bottom of a Southern California quarry, officials say

A parachutist found dead Sunday morning in a Southern California quarry may have been trying to perform a BASE jump from the quarry’s rim, KTLA reports.

The man’s body was found about 7:30 a.m. at the Riverside Quarry in Jurupa Valley, The Riverside Press Enterprise reported. Authorities think he jumped Saturday evening.

A police investigation into the death is ongoing, KTLA reported. The man’s identity has been withheld pending notification of his family.

BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth, describing the locations from which BASE jumpers often begin their plunges, Basejumper.com says.

Many local governments have banned the practice, blamed for a number of injuries and deaths, according to National Geographic.

Formerly the long-abandoned Jensen Quarry, the Riverside Quarry is popular with rock climbers but closed in August as a result of nearby construction, MountainProject.com reports.