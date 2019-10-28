Getty Fire breaks out overnight in Los Angeles, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving early morning wildfire along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles has forced thousands of people, including basketball star LeBron James and his family, to evacuate, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Getty Fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. near the Getty Center museum, KABC reported. It has burned 400 acres and forced evacuations at 3,300 homes in Brentwood, Mountain Gate and Mandeville Canyon

James posted on Twitter early Monday that his family is among the evacuees, calling California wildfires “no joke.”

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd. and Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston St., KNBC reported. Numerous schools in the vicinity have been closed.

“It’s very surreal,” said evacuee Chad Elbert as he watched the fire’s glow in the predawn hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. “It’s like a scene out of a movie.”

Several major wildfires are raging across California, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.