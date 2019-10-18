Video shows suitcase with body inside getting tossed into dumpster, Colorado cops say

Police in Pueblo, Colorado, made a grisly discovery inside a suitcase that was found in a dumpster this week.

There was a dead body stashed inside the bag, which was recovered near a car wash on Ivywood Lane on Thursday after a driver dumped it in the garbage just before 6:45 a.m., police said in a news release calling the situation a homicide investigation.

Police described the unknown woman in the suitcase as having “several tattoos,” including “a very distinctive tattoo on her right thigh of a female clown.” The woman was wearing M&M candy shorts and an Air Force T-shirt, according to police.

The driver who dumped the body was in “a small, dark blue, 4 door sedan,” police said. Authorities released surveillance camera footage that captures the car rolling up to the dumpster, the driver getting out and then throwing the bag into the trash. That video ends with photos of the woman’s unique tattoos, which may help identify her.

Police have now tracked down the car seen in the surveillance video, KRDO reported on Friday.

“We do have some leads that we’re following up on” Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said, according to the TV station. “We do have some witnesses who are giving us some information.”

Police said in an earlier news release that authorities were called the dumpster around 9:20 a.m. Thursday on reports of a “suspicious suitcase.”

“It was a decent-sized suitcase,” Ortega said, according to the Denver Post.

“Officers were unable to look completely into the suitcase but determined that detectives would be called to assist in processing the contents of the suitcase,” police said. “Detectives located a human body inside of the suitcase. The identity of this person is unknown.”