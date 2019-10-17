Want to stay at Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse? You’ll have to be fast — and lucky

One lucky person and up to three friends can book a two-night stay in a real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse for $60 on Airbnb as a one-time promotion for the doll’s 60th anniversary. Screengrab from Airbnb

Airbnb just got a new landlord: Barbie.

The iconic doll is listed as the owner of a real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse to be offered for a two-night stay for $60 as a one-time promotion of the doll’s 60th anniversary, reports the Airbnb listing.

Booking opens at 11 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday, but Barbie fans will have to act swiftly as the dreamhouse will only be available for one person and up to three friends to stay from October 27 to October 29.

“Remember, this is a once in a lifetime chance, which means the Dreamhouse will only be booked once,” reads the listing. “My Dreamhouse is the perfect place to be inspired and learn new things. I hope it will feel like your Dreamhouse, too.”

The three-story house with ocean views has two bedrooms and two baths, according to the listing. It also offers a personal cinema, wifi and a hot tub.

Photos show a slide from the second story leading to an infinity pool, “but I never travel without my waterslide, so I’ll be taking that with me,” the listing reads.

While Barbie won’t be in town, she’s arranged to have some friends visit, the listing says.

“Learn how to fence with Ibtihaj Muhammad, create an exquisite meal in my fully stocked kitchen with chef Gina Clarke-Helm, get a makeover with hairstylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective while meeting with celebrity hairstylist and girl boss Jen Atkin, and even take a trip to the Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers,” the listing reads. “I hope the stay is a reminder that you can be anything!”

News of the upcoming listing stoked excitement on Twitter.