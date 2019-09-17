Alex Trebek reveals he’s undergoing chemotherapy again after cancer setback

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek made the announcement in a video message on March 6. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek made the announcement in a video message on March 6.

Alex Trebek, longtime “Jeopardy” host, says he’s undergoing a second round of chemotherapy after a setback in his battle against pancreatic cancer, Good Morning America reports.

Trebek, 79, announced in May that his initial round of treatment had left him “near remission.” He went on to film the 35th season of “Jeopardy.”

“I was doing so well,” Trebek said, Good Morning America reported. “And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.’”

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week,” Trebek said. “And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

In March, Trebek announced on the show’s YouTube channel he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this,” he said in the video. “And I’m going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also — I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 9%, according to the American Cancer Society.

After taking several months off the show for treatment, Trebek returned to the Jeopardy stage in September. Last year, his contract to host the show was extended through 2020, McClatchy news group report.

Over the course of his career, Trebek has hosted more than 8,000 episodes of the beloved game show (a Guinness World Record) and received five Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host, McClatchy news group reported. He and his wife Jean have two adult children.