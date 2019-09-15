Whale stranded on Maryland beach needs space, not shoves, experts warn public

Dramatic footage shows whales rescued from entanglements Whales can become trapped in fishing gear and other lines and ropes along the coasts of the United States. NOAA confirmed 76 such cases in 2017 involving humpbacks, gray, minke, blue and North Atlantic right whales. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whales can become trapped in fishing gear and other lines and ropes along the coasts of the United States. NOAA confirmed 76 such cases in 2017 involving humpbacks, gray, minke, blue and North Atlantic right whales.

A whale is stranded along the shoreline of a Maryland beach, and experts from the National Aquarium in Baltimore are on the way to help it, the Ocean City Police Department tweeted.

The beached whale is inear 114th street in Ocean City, which is about 150 miles from Baltimore.





The whale was reported about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, and its condition is unknown, the National Aquarium said in a statement published by WJLA.

The aquarium sent a small team to the beach and is asking the public to give the whale space, it said in the statement, according to Delmarva Now.

People have been gathered around the whale and trying to push it back into the ocean, Delmarva Now reported.

“At this time, we ask that any members of the public on the beach give the whale space and allow for our experts to properly assess the animal’s condition,” the aquarium said in the statement, according to WJLA.

The whale is in front of High Point South Condominium, which posted a picture on Facebook.