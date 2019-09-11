Care center worker burglarizes unsuspecting patients’ rooms, California cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Northern California care facility worker was arrested on elder financial abuse charges after police said she stole from patients.

Oroville police quickly identified and spoke with the suspect in the case — Pamela Gonzalez, 26, of Oroville — on Tuesday, according to an Oroville Police Department news release.

Officers’ investigation revealed that Gonzalez “had used her position at the facility to enter the rooms of unsuspecting patients. Once inside, Gonzalez would enter into the personal belongings of the patient and take said patient’s money,” according to police.

Authorities didn’t name the facility where Gonzalez worked.

Gonzalez is being held at the Butte County Jail on $103,000 bail, according to police.