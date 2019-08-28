Police use Taser on Illinois man in chokehold during marijuana arrest, video shows

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Video posted to social media shows Illinois police tasing a man already subdued in a chokehold.

DeKalb police say they received information on Saturday that Elonte McDowell, 25, would be driving into the area in a Chevy Malibu with a “load of drugs,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers pulled over a car matching the description and asked McDowell, whose girlfriend was also present, to get out of the car, police say. A K-9 indicated that drugs were present, after which police found “a felony-amount of cannabis,” the post said.

Police say that McDowell attempted to run away during his arrest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Officers attempted to restrain McDowell, who continued to resist their efforts to place him into handcuffs. During this encounter, a Taser was deployed to gain McDowell’s compliance.”

Alyssa Retuerto, who reports have identified as McDowell’s girlfriend, posted video of the incident to Facebook with the caption “For you guys to decide. Right or wrong? #DKPD”

When the video begins, an officer already has McDowell on the ground in a chokehold. He can be heard yelling “Record this, babe,” and “I can’t breathe.” While two officers attempt to put handcuffs on McDowell, another walks up and shoots him with a Taser.

McDowell appears to pass out, after which officers command him to put his hands behind his back. When he doesn’t comply, an officer can be hear saying, “You’re okay big boy, that’s a nice fake.”

McDowell told WMAQ he woke up to leeds in his stomach.

“I remember waking up like in a pool full of sweat and my girlfriend telling me that she loved me and that she promised me that everything’s gonna be okay,” McDowell said. “And I remember the Tasers just hanging out of my stomach.”

McDowell told reporters he did, indeed, have marijuana and “should be held accountable,” but that the arresting officers should be held accountable as well, WLS-TV reported.

Police say they are reviewing video footage and have asked state police to review the incident. The officer involved has been assigned to administrative duties, police say. It is unclear to which officer the department is referring.

McDowell is charged with a number of offenses include possession, intent to deliver and resisting a peace officer, police say.